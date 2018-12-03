David Taylor recognized among select auto dealers nationwide for community service
David Taylor, dealer at Taylor Chevrolet Buick Cadillac in Rexburg, is Idaho’s nominee for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Taylor is among a select group of 51 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 102nd annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in San Francisco on Jan. 25, an Ally Financial Inc. news release said.
“The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors,” the release said. “Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.”
Taylor, 58, was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Kevin Hanigan, vice president and executive director of the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association. Taylor is one of only 51 auto dealers nominated for the 50th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
“I enjoy the challenge of making our dealerships feel like home to customers,” Taylor said in the release. “Having the opportunity to associate with so many fine colleagues and our many great customers is a privilege.”
Taylor owns Taylor Chevrolet Buick Cadillac in Rexburg and St. Anthony Motors, a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC store in St. Anthony.
A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000 to give to charity.
New commissioners appointed to the Idaho Potato Commission
During the Idaho Potato Commission’s October meeting two new Commissioners were sworn in and one was reappointed.
Shipper Todd Cornelison of High Country Potatoes in Rexburg and grower Brett Jensen in the Idaho Falls-Hamer area will each serve a three-year term, a commission news release said. Dan Nakamura, of Idahoan Foods, was reappointed and will serve a second three-year term.
“It’s a pleasure for me to welcome Todd and Brett, two well-respected veteran industry members, to the IPC,” said Frank Muir, the commission’s president and CEO said in the release. “As our industry evolves and demand for Idaho potatoes in the United States and around the globe increases, I’m certain Todd and Brett’s experience and insight will be instrumental in helping the brand maintain its leadership position.”
Each year the Idaho Potato Commission launches a new integrated marketing program that is designed to meet four overarching marketing goals:
n Stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally
n Educate consumers that Idaho potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles
n Build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho” products
n Increase grower understanding of and support for IPC programs
Nine commissioners represent Idaho potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. The six other commissioners are: Randy Hardy (Hardy Farms), chairman; Nick Blanksma (Legacy Farms), vice chairman; Ritchey Toevs (Toevs Farm); Peggy Arnzen (Bench Mark Potato Company); Tommy Brown (Lamb Weston); Mary Hasenoehrl (Gross Farms).