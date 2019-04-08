Two INL employees among 2019 Idaho Women of the Year
Two women from Idaho National Laboratory were honored last month among the Idaho Business Review’s 2019 Women of the Year winners.
Toni L. Coleman Carter and Dr. Catherine Riddle were among 50 women recognized for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service, an INL news release said. The award was Riddle’s second, which earned her a place in the Circle of Excellence.
The awardees were honored at a gala March 6 at Boise Centre West.
Carter joined INL as the Inclusion and Diversity strategy director in October 2016 after a 23-year career at Motorola Solutions in Chicago. She’s a certified inclusion and diversity practitioner, the release said.
“I love helping people to maximize their potential and to feel like INL is a place where they can bring their best self to work,” Carter said in the release. “That’s what inspires me to come to work each day.”
Carter volunteers her time with a number of nationwide organizations including the YMCA, Idaho Falls Women of Excellence and the Idaho Falls African American Alliance.
In her nearly 20-year career at INL, Riddle has become a top-notch radiochemist and a well-known face in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach, the release said.
“I love research because I can see an idea move from inside my head out into the world,” Riddle said in the release.
Riddle is particularly skillful at making science fun for both kids and adults, the release said.
Five ISU faculty honored as 2019 Outstanding Master Teachers
Five Idaho State University faculty members have been chosen to receive 2019 Outstanding Master Teacher Awards.
They will be honored at a reception tonight at Juniper Hills Country Club, a university news release said. One will be selected for the ISU Distinguished Teacher Award and will be recognized at commencement on May 4.
The faculty members receiving these awards are Marco Schoen, professor of mechanical engineering; Wendy Mickelsen, clinical assistant professor radiographic science; Diana Livingston Friedley, professor of voice; Tera Cole, associate lecturer of English; and Tyler Burch, assistant professor of marketing and management.
Mickelsen has been teaching in the radiographic science program since 2002. She mentors and advises students at both the Pocatello and University Place campus in Idaho Falls. She “delivers her courses with a passion and zest which takes students ‘beyond the books’ to increase their level of learning, clinical competence and effective health care delivery,” the release said.
In radiographic pathology, her students actively perform a mock biopsy, and as part of her pediatric radiography class, the students travel to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City to experience the gold standard in pediatric medical imaging practices.
In addition, Mickelsen is instrumental in aiding graduates in pursuing advanced imaging modality opportunities in computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, angiography, mammography, bone densitometry and the newly approved diagnostic medical sonography program, the release said. She has served as the president-elect, president and chair of the Board for the Idaho Society of Radiologic Technologists and is a former Idaho delegate to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.
To read the full news release with biographies on all five honorees, go to isu.edu.
Lyon promoted to branch manager at Idaho Falls D.L. Evans Bank branch
Blair Lyon has been promoted to vice president/branch manager at the Idaho Falls branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
John V. Evans Jr., president and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank, announced the promotion in a news release
Lyon has 17 years of commercial lending experience and previously held the position of vice president/commercial loan officer. He is involved with the Idaho Bankers Association and has held the chairman position in the past. He also has served on the Board of Directors for the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame and is an active alumnus of the Leadership Idaho Agriculture Program.
Lyon can be reached at the Idaho Falls branch, 888 E. 17th St. or by phone at 208-542-2354.