Sanner to lead Community Development ServicesThe city of Idaho Falls has hired Wade Sanner as its director of Community Development Services.
In that role Sanner will oversee planning and zoning for the city while also managing the building division and city grants administration staff, a city news release said.
Sanner is a certified planner with the American Planning Association. He most recently worked as the Community Development director for the city of Sheridan, Wyoming. He previously had worked in the planning departments of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Sandy City, Utah, and Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the release said. Sanner holds a master’s degree in urban planning and a bachelor’s degree in public administration, both from the University of Kansas.
“Idaho Falls is already a fantastic city and I appreciate the opportunity to look at the inevitable strategic growth, its challenges and developing creative solutions to keep our community a place everyone wants to be,” Sanner said in the release.
Sanner is being paid $116,000 per year. He succeeds Brad Cramer, a longtime city of Idaho Falls employee who spent nine years as Community Development Services director. Cramer, who left his city post to take a position as Idaho National Laboratory’s campus master planner, was earning $139,000 in his final year with the city.
Smith accepted into leadership programIdaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation Executive Director Catherine Smith has been accepted into the Association of Idaho Cities two-year leadership program, AIC Leadership Academy.
Smith is one of 35 leaders accepted into the program from across the state, a Downtown Development news release said. Program participants are from all sectors of the business community along with local governments and legislature leaders.
The program , which kicks off today and Wednesday in Boise, will focus on a variety of subject areas including community planning and zoning, economic development, growth management, public disasters and bonds, levies and fees.
“… I am excited to learn and deepen my knowledge on how funding formulas come together to meet community needs for development and infrastructure,” Smith said in the release. “This program will gather community minded folks together to learn and think collectively for good work and good growth in Idaho. …”
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation that serves Idaho’s 199 cities.
Stanley wins top book awardBrenda Stanley won first place in the mystery/thriller category with her book “The Still Small Voice” at the Chanticleer International Book Awards held last month in Bellingham, Washington.
“‘The Still Small Voice’ is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery with a shocking twist at the end,” a news release announcing the award said.
Stanley, formerly known as Brenda Baumgartner, was a longtime television reporter and anchor with KPVI-TV. She has six published novels and four cookbooks and currently writes a weekly cooking column in area newspapers titled “Tales of the Dinner Belle.”
