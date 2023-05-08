Wade Sanner

Sanner to lead Community Development ServicesThe city of Idaho Falls has hired Wade Sanner as its director of Community Development Services.

In that role Sanner will oversee planning and zoning for the city while also managing the building division and city grants administration staff, a city news release said.


