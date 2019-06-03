Benton to head MGM Association Management’s Office in Idaho Falls
Earl Benton, business development manager, will oversee and manage MGM Association Management’s Idaho Falls branch.
Michael Madson, president and founder of Meridian-based MGM Association Management, announced the appointment in a news release. MGM Association Management is a homeowners association management company.
Benton has been in the community association management industry for more than a decade, the release said. He will cover the Magic Valley, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and all of southeastern Idaho.
For information, contact Benton by phone at 208-846-9189 or by emailing earl@gomgm.com. MGM Association Management’s website is gomgm.com.