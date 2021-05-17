U of I College honors Davis
The University of Idaho College of Law is honoring Bart Davis for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession.
Davis, class of 1980, will receive the Faculty Award of Legal Merit today, May 18, in Boise.
The Award of Legal Merit recognizes the outstanding contribution of an Idaho law graduate “whose career exemplifies the best in the legal profession,” a University of Idaho news release said. The annual award is determined by a vote of the law faculty and is based on “demonstrated standards of integrity, competence, service and leadership through work as a legal practitioner, service to the legal profession, service to the community or service to business/state/national interests,” the release said.
Davis was appointed U.S. attorney in 2017 and served until Feb. 28, 2021. At the time of his appointment, he was serving his eighth term as Idaho Senate majority leader. He had been a member of the state Senate since 1998 and majority leader since 2002.
After graduating from U of I, Davis practiced commercial, construction, business, real property and bankruptcy law in Idaho Falls. He is admitted to practice before the Idaho and U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court, Districts of Idaho and Arizona and Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Davis was awarded the prestigious “AV Preeminent” rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer review rating in legal ability and ethical standards, the release said. His past honors include: Idaho Fraternal Order of Police Legislator of the Year (2016); Angel in Adoption Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (2011); Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Farmworker Justice Award; and the Idaho State Bar Professionalism Award from the Commercial Law and Bankruptcy Section.
Fall River Electric employee receives regional safety award
Fall River Electric Cooperative’s Dave Peterson has received the 2021 Safety Heroism Award from the Northwest Public Power Association and its Engineering & Operations Conference Planning Committee.
The Safety Heroism Award recognizes an association member utility employee or team that “displayed an act of unselfish and voluntary assistance in a situation where life, significant injury, or significant property loss would have been incurred were it not for the efforts of the individual or team,” an association news release said.
“Engineering Manager Dave Peterson was snowmobiling with friends in a remote area in Idaho when another snowmobiler began experiencing a heart attack,” the release said. “A call was made to 911, who dispatched a helicopter for emergency evacuation. Once the helicopter arrived, Peterson led the nurses to the victim’s location. He then loaded the victim onto his snowmobile, took the person to the helicopter, and helped the crew get the victim loaded onto the helicopter. The snowmobiler survived following heart stint surgery. The first aid training Peterson had received over his 35-year cooperative career helped him know what to do to aid the victim while waiting for help to arrive.”
Peterson is the engineering manager for Fall River Electric and joined the Cooperative in 1985.
“While Dave would say anyone would do what he did, he is the person who stepped up in this emergency,” Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said in the release. “We are very proud of him and that of his selfless action.”
D.L. Evans Bank promotes Kostial
Bridget Kostial has been promoted to the role of D.L. Evans Bank’s vice president business banking officer for the eastern Idaho area.
Kostial will assist business clients with their business online banking, merchant services and remote deposit needs, a bank news release said.
Kostial has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2020 and she has 12 years of previous banking experience, the release said. Kostial has a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
Customers can visit Kostial at the Idaho Falls branch located at 888 E. 17th St. or can reach her by phone at 208-542-2354.