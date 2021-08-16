Idaho Trial Lawyers Assoc.
elects 2021-2022 officers
The Idaho Trial Lawyers Association installed Boise-based attorney T. Guy Hallam as the 2021-2022 President at its 49th Annual Meeting luncheon in June in Sun Valley.
T. Guy Hallam
Hallam
Also elected were President-elect Russell L. Johnson, Meridian; Treasurer Matthew D. Romrell, of McBride, Roberts & Romrell Attorneys in Idaho Falls; Secretary Regina M. McCrea, Coeur d'Alene; American Association for Justice Governor, Taylor Mossman-Fletcher, Boise; and American Association for Justice Delegate, Bron M. Rammell, Pocatello.
Hallam is a partner at Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne, a regional firm focusing on employment and labor law.
Romrell, who earned his law degree from the University of Idaho, joined McBride and Roberts Attorneys in November 2011.