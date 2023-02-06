Jeff Siddoway sheep award

Jeff Siddoway, center, received ASI’s McClure Silver Ram Award for his years of support of the American sheep industry at both the state and national level. His son, J.C., and wife, Cindy, were on hand for the award ceremony.

 courtesy American Sheep Industry Association

Siddoway awarded top sheep industry award

The American Sheep Industry Association honored Jeff Siddoway, of Terreton, with its McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the the association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.


