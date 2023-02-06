Siddoway awarded top sheep industry award
The American Sheep Industry Association honored Jeff Siddoway, of Terreton, with its McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the the association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.
The award is dedicated “to volunteer commitment and service, and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his/her state, region or nation,” an association news release said.
Siddoway, a fifth-generation rancher, was chosen for his contributions as both a sheep producer and a member of the Idaho State Senate, the release said. He’s also petitioned the federal government regularly for support of the once-endangered U.S. Sheep Experiment Station, which was taken off the federal closure list in 2019.
“I honestly can’t remember doing any of that,” Siddoway said after a list of his contributions to the industry was read during the ASI Annual Convention Award Luncheon. “All I remember is getting up early in the morning, putting my boots on and doing whatever had to be done that day.”
Siddoway has previously served as president of the Idaho Wool Growers Association and on a variety of American Sheep Industry councils and committees, the release said. He worked through his role in the Legislature to increase funding for sheep education and extension programs at the University of Idaho.
“Who really deserves all the credit is my wife, Cindy, and she got this same award about seven years ago, in 2016” Siddoway said in the release. “All of you who know how our operation works, Cindy just about takes care of everything except the physical end of the operation. And sometimes she even has to do that. She does all of this work and doesn’t get enough recognition from her darn old husband. Well, today you’ve got it, and you have my love.”
INL Director Wagner named fellow
Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner has been named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Election to this fellowship is “an honor bestowed on members by their peers for their research and social efforts to advance science or its applications,” an association news release said.
Wagner, who has served as INL’s director since December 2020, is responsible for managing and integrating the lab’s diverse portfolio, which includes nuclear energy, electric vehicles and batteries, microgrids, biofuels, cybersecurity, grid resilience and critical minerals.
Founded in 1848, American Association for the Advancement of Science is the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society with individual members in more than 91 countries, the release said. Its scientific journals Science and Nature are regarded internationally as the most prestigious publications for articles about cutting-edge research.
The association has elected fellows beginning in 1874. Inventor Thomas Edison (1878), sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois (1905), anthropologist Margaret Mead (1934), computer scientist Grace Hopper (1963), and physicist Steven Chu (2000), who also served as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Energy, are among those who’ve previously been honored as fellows.
Wagner holds a doctorate in nuclear engineering from Pennsylvania State University, where he also earned his master’s degree. He holds a bachelor’s in nuclear engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, which awarded him an honorary Ph.D. in engineering in 2022.
Wagner has authored or co-authored more than 170 peer-reviewed journal and conference articles, technical reports and conference summaries, the release said.
At INL, Wagner has led an ambitious program to bring the lab to net-zero carbon emissions by 2031 and he also is actively expanding collaboration between INL and state governments in the western United States, the release said.
Mortgage broker firm launches, announces leadership
Good Company Broker Club, a new mortgage brokerage firm promising faster closings and lower closing costs, has opened in eastern Idaho.
In a series of news releases the firm, also known as Good Co., has announced its leadership team of CEO Tyler Kraupp and Chief Relationship Officer Carlos Fushimi as well as its first senior mortgage loan officer, Debbie Ackerman.
The firm was founded by Kraupp, formerly the director of marketing and business development for Bank of Idaho.
Kraupp’s background includes more than 12 years of entrepreneurial ventures, a release said. He has been recognized for numerous achievements, including Idaho Community Bankers Association Accomplished Under 40, Idaho Business Review Accomplished Under 40, Idaho Falls Advertising Federation Best in Show and Idaho Falls Chamber Distinguished Under 40.
Fushimi brings more than 20 years of national banking and relationship-building experience to his role. He previously served as a vice president at CitiMortgage and a mortgage loan officer at Bank of Idaho.
“Carlos brings a one-of-a-kind background to our company that will further help to distinguish us from other lenders,” Kraupp said in the release. “His depth of banking experience will help us to continually deliver the best products at the best rates for our clients. …”
Ackerman is the first senior mortgage loan officer to join the firm. She has previously worked at First Security Bank, Citizens Community Bank and Bank of Idaho, the release said. Her lending expertise includes every type of mortgage, including conventional, VA, FHA and RD loans, the release said.
