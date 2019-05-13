EIRMC’s Biggs among medical
school’s regional assistant deans
The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM), Idaho’s first medical school, has selected 10 people for its newly created positions of regional assistant deans for the school’s clinical rotation core sites.
ICOM students will spend their third and fourth years in clinical clerkship rotations at core-affiliated hospital and outpatient sites throughout the country, an ICOM news release said. ICOM students do rotations in Idaho, Montana, New York, North Dakota and South Dakota.
All clinical rotations are completed with contracted, accredited physicians. Additionally, each core site will have a regional dean and coordinator to facilitate a strong educational experience.
The newly-appointed regional deans for eastern Idaho are:
— Dr. R. Lee Biggs, overseeing students at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Biggs is EIRMC’s Chief Medical Officer
— Dr. Brandon West, overseeing students across Pocatello, including at Portneuf Medical Center.
“ICOM’s Regional Assistant Deans are a group of talented physician leaders who are developing incredible training opportunities for our medical students,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, ICOM’s interim dean, in the release. “These physicians will be instrumental to our students’ experiences during clinical rotations.”
D.L. Evans Bank announces two promotions at Ammon branch
John V. Evans Jr., President and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, has announced the promotions of Taylor Noble and Andrew Snarr at the Ammon branch, 2634 E. Sunnyside Road.
Noble has been promoted to the position of operations supervisor. She has more than eight years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for three-plus years, the release said.
Snarr has been promoted to the position of personal banker. In this position he will be helping his customers with any needs for auto loans, home equity line of credits, credit cards, new accounts, or any other personal banking needs, the release said.