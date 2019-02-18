Taylor joins BIRD Realty Advisors LLC
Doug Taylor has joined BIRD Realty Advisors as its vice president of capital markets and executive director of government affairs.
Taylor comes to BIRD Realty Advisors after serving in “some of the highest levels of government and politics for the last 14 years,” a company news release said.
Taylor had served as Congressman Raúl Labrador’s chief of staff since 2013 and was a senior adviser on the Labrador for Governor 2018 campaign, the release said. Prior to that, Taylor spent five years in Washington, D.C., as a policy adviser to Idaho Sen. Larry Craig and Utah Sen. Robert Bennett, and three years working for Idaho National Laboratory as a liaison with Congress to construct budgets for INL’s cutting-edge research programs in Idaho, the release said.
Taylor is an Idaho Falls native. He graduated with university honors from Brigham Young University and has a master’s degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
“Getting a guy of Doug’s unique background and experience in commercial real estate is a tremendous asset to our company,” said Richard Bird, co-founder and executive managing partner of BIRD Realty Advisors LLC, in the release. “This addition to our team allows us to provide the kind of service and insight our investors are looking for when trying to navigate an ever-changing and complex real estate market.”