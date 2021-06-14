John V. Evans Jr. promotes Taylor Crossley to assistant vice president commercial loan officerJohn V. Evans Jr., president and chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank, announced the promotion of Taylor Crossley as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Ammon branch. As an assistant vice president commercial loan officer, Taylor will be assisting customers in the entire lending process from small personal loans to business and corporate loans.
Taylor has been with D.L. Evans Bank for four years. His previous roles consisted of being a management intern and commercial loan officer. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy, crop and soil science. Taylor is involved in his community, serving as a board member at the Exchange Club of Idaho Falls, the CEI Business Management advisory board and volunteering for his church. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family camping, hiking, hunting and doing all things outdoors.
He is excited to build on the relationships he has in the area further while being a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team. He invites his friends, family and customers to visit him at the Ammon branch, located at 2634 E. Sunnyside Road, or reach him by phone at the office at 208-522-0593.