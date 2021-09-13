Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Martin joins EIRMC as Chief Financial OfficerEastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced the addition of Aaron Martin as Chief Financial Officer to the hospital’s administrative team.
As CFO, Martin’s primary responsibilities include overseeing EIRMC’s fiscal operations and leading several departments, including accounting, patient access, health information management, case management and supply chain services, a hospital news release said.
Martin comes to EIRMC from HCA Healthcare sister facility John Randolph Medical Center near Richmond, Virginia, where he was CFO for three years. He previously served as the Assistant Chief Financial Officer at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, also in Richmond. Before that, he worked with Lourdes Health Network and Deaconess Hospital in Washington state.
Originally from Spokane, Washington, Martin received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University, respectively.
Temple named CFO at Teton School District 401Teton School District 401 has hired Diane Temple as Chief Financial Officer.
A district news release said Temple “brings a wealth of experience leading local nonprofits, serving as school board clerk, and most recently as the executive director for the ABC, After School Program, in our community.” Temple holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance. She also has completed graduate courses in finance at the University of Minnesota, the release said.
After graduating college Temple worked for asset management and brokerage firms in Minneapolis.
Temple will replace the current CFO Blake Snedaker, who is moving to the same position in the Madison School District 321 in Rexburg.
“We are thrilled to get Diane on the leadership team of the school district, and look forward to continuing to work with her in this capacity”, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said in the release.
Temple will start Sept. 20 and will train directly with Snedaker.