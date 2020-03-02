Museum of Idaho’s Baker honored as Idaho CEO of InfluenceThe Idaho Business Review has named Karen Baker, executive director of the Museum of Idaho, as one of the state’s CEOs of Influence for 2020.
The CEO of Influence program is a special recognition program “for talented business and nonprofit leaders throughout the state,” a Museum of Idaho news release said. Of the 20 CEOs honored this year, Baker is the only one from the Idaho Falls area.
Baker became the museum’s executive director in 2016 following a nationwide search. During her time, she has led a number of major projects, including expanding the museum’s mission, overseeing the doubling of its physical size, making key organizational changes, and instituting several new programs serving new demographics, the released said. Baker also leads a collaborative group of numerous eastern Idaho nonprofits, and serves on the board of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Honorees for the CEO of Influence award, which is in its 10th year, are nominated by their peers and contacts. Past honorees then review the nominations, looking for candidates who consistently demonstrate strong leadership, integrity, values, and commitment to excellence and diversity, the release said.
Sen. Crapo announces staff changesU.S. Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, has announced recent staff promotions and hires in his Washington, D.C., and Idaho Falls offices.
Molly Carpenter has been promoted to legislative director. Previously, Carpenter served the Crapo office as legislative assistant for defense, military, intelligence, veterans and foreign affairs. Carpenter has served a decade in the U.S. Senate, having previously worked for the late Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, and Senator Jon Kyl, R-Arizona. Carpenter holds a bachelor of arts in political science from Indiana University.
Jennifer Meservy has been promoted to Legislative Correspondent for homeland security, agriculture, public lands and tribal affairs. Meservy holds a master’s degree in global policy studies from the University of Texas and a bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University.
Andrew Williams joined the Crapo office as legislative assistant to handle policy issues relating to public lands, agriculture and tribal affairs. Williams worked in a similar capacity for Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, and Dean Heller, R-Nevada. Williams holds a bachelor of arts in political science and a bachelor of science in public administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Kristen Siegele joined the Crapo office as legislative assistant covering issues pertaining to energy, the Idaho National Laboratory, Transportation and Infrastructure. She joined the Crapo office after serving in various roles for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and for U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
Andrew Gleaton joined the Crapo office as staff assistant. Gleaton will assume responsibilities for arranging tours for visiting Idahoans, will greet visitors to D.C., and will serve as the first line of communication for Idahoans calling the Washington office. Gleaton holds a bachelor of science in political science from Boise State University and is pursuing a masters in political management from George Washington University.
Madison Rigby joined the Crapo office as the deputy regional director for the Idaho Falls office, after having previously interned in Crapo’s Pocatello office. A native of Blackfoot, Rigby holds a bachelor of science in political science from Southern Virginia University.