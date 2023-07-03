I.F. city attorney recognized for contributions to municipal law
The Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association recognized Idaho Falls City Attorney Randy Fife for his ongoing contributions to the practice of municipal law and the state.
Fife received the William Herrington Career of Service Award on June 22 at the association's summer conference in Boise. The award is given to attorneys who have made "an outstanding contribution to the municipal legal practice and who embody what municipal attorneys should aspire to," a city news release said.
Fife was appointed as the city's lead legal counsel in 2013. Prior to coming to Idaho Falls, Fife had extensive experience in municipal law, having served as an attorney for the cities of Moscow and Dallas, Texas.
Fife provides legal-related advice, support, and information to Mayor Rebecca Casper, the members of City Council, and all city directors, the release said. In addition to serving as the city’s chief legal representative, it is his job to ensure that city officials comply with legal and ethical requirements, draft legal documents and opinions, analyze cases and civil litigation, conduct investigations into complaints made by or against the city, and analyze any court rulings that may affect the city, the release said.
“Mr. Fife’s dedication to the city, along with his deep experience and specialized background in diverse subjects in fields such as aviation law, and the huge legal practice area surrounding the electric power industry, including generation, transmission, and power contacts make him a tremendous asset to our team,” Casper said in the release.
Assistant city attorney recognized for professionalism
City of Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney Mike Kirkham was recently recognized by the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association with the 2023 Dale W. Storer Professionalism Award.
The award recognizes a municipal attorney in Idaho for their service and high standard of excellence. It’s one of just a few awards given annually in Idaho to attorneys for their exemplary performance, a city news release said.
“His sound critical thinking and legal instincts contribute to key city decisions every day," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release. "His professionalism is trusted not only in Idaho Falls, but by city staff and attorneys across the entire state.”
Among some of his legal accomplishments include briefing and arguing successfully at the Idaho Supreme Court that the Statute of Limitations on contracts does not apply to state government subdivisions, such as municipalities. Kirkham is also a recognized expert in the Idaho Public Records Act, the release said.
Fall River Electric elects three board members
Nearly 750 owner-members of Fall River Electric Cooperative turned out in-person at North Fremont High School in Ashton on June 17 to participate in the Cooperative’s annual energy expo and business meeting. Over the past several weeks owner-members also cast their votes for three candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors. Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the Ashton event, a co-op news release said.Board newcomer Travis Markegard, of Victor, was the top vote-getter with 1,518 votes. He will serve his term from District 2, West Victor. Markegard has lived in the Victor area for the last 35 years and owns and operates, with his father, Teton Valley Auto Repair.
Incumbents Georg Behrens from District 3, East Victor, Jeff Keay from the northern Island Park area, which is District 8, were re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month.
