Behrens earns Fall River Electric Gold Credential
Georg Behrens, of Victor, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s board director, has earned the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Director Gold Credential.
This is the highest level of certification cooperative association provides to electric co-op directors, a Fall River news release said. To qualify for the Director Gold Credential, Behrens first had to earn his Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate and his Board Leadership Certificate.
The cooperative association’s programs are “specifically designed to help directors, at every stage of their service, understand their roles and responsibilities, stay up-to-date on the key issues and trends in the electric industry and prepare them to meet the challenges facing electric cooperatives now and in the future,” the release said.