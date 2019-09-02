Hayward receives excellence award from Zions Bank
Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” award to Chris Hayward for “her outstanding work as a commercial relationship manager at Zions Bank’s Idaho Falls Downtown branch,” a bank news release said.
The award is the bank’s top merit award given annually to only a handful of employees, the release said. The announcement was made Aug. 15 at a reception and awards ceremony in Salt Lake City. Hayward also was recognized at the event for her 45 years of service in the banking industry.
Hayward joined Zions Bank in 1997 as the manager of its Rigby branch. In her current role, she is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with business clients, the release said.
IFPD promotes captain, lieutenant and two sergeants
The Idaho Falls Police Department recently held a promotion ceremony for four promotions. Capt. Jeremy Galbreaith, Lt. Jessica Marley, Sgts. Craig Morgan and Malin Reynolds each were promoted from their previous ranks.
Galbreaith is now captain of the Professional Standards and Logistics Bureau. Galbreaith started his career at the Idaho Falls Police Department in July 1998, a department news release said. Prior to this role he was a patrol officer, neighborhood police officer, detective, polygraphist, patrol sergeant and professional standards and logistics lieutenant, the release said.
Galbreaith has a Bachelor of Science degree in forensic science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in Leadership from Tiffin University. He recently graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.
Marley is now a lieutenant in the Patrol Bureau. She has been with the department since 2001 and in that time has been a patrol officer, detective, neighborhood police officer, patrol sergeant and was on the SWAT team for nine years, the release said.
Before joining the department Marley was a social worker with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Marley has a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Idaho State University and a Masters of Social Work from Northwest Nazarene University. Marley is the first female lieutenant in IFPD history.
Morgan is in the Patrol Bureau and has been with the department since 2000. He has been a patrol officer, SWAT team member and a field training officer. Prior to joining the department, he worked as a corrections officer in the Bonneville County Jail and was a reserve officer for the Shelley Police Department.
Reynolds has been promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Bureau. Reynolds has been an Idaho Falls Police officer since 1996. Over the last 23 years, he has been a patrol officer, SWAT team member, specializing as a Grenadier for 19 years, and a field training officer for more than 20 years.
Prior to joining department, Reynolds was a reserve officer for the Logan, Utah, Police Department.
King Receives Edward Jones Award for exceptional achievement
Kevin C. King of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Idaho Falls recently earned the firm’s Jack Phelan Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
King works out of the Edward Jones office at 1610 Elk Creek Drive in Idaho Falls. He can be reached by calling 208-524-5296.