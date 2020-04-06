Former INL researcher named to National Academy of EngineeringFrank Roberto, Ph.D., who recently retired from Idaho National Laboratory, has been elected into the National Academy of Engineering, one of the most prestigious distinctions an engineer can receive.
Roberto is currently the senior manager for process innovation at Newmont Corporation’s Malozemoff Technical Facility in Englewood, Colo. He worked at INL from 1988 to 2012, and his affiliation with the lab continued until 2019, an INL news release said.
Roberto was nominated to the academy for “advancing biotechnical applications for environmentally responsible mine production.”
The National Academy of Engineering is one of three academies affiliated with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, founded in 1863 to “marshal the energy and intellect of the nation’s critical thinkers to respond to policy challenges with science, engineering and medicine at their core,” the release said.
Roberto was elected to the academy’s section on Earth Resources, which studies issues relevant to the supply, delivery and associated impacts of hydrocarbon, metallic and nonmetallic mineral resources and mineral and nonmineral energy resource systems.
Each year, National Academy of Engineering members vote on candidates whom they judge to have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practices or education. Nominations are made confidentially by existing members and must include three recommendations. The ballot is set in December and the final vote for membership occurs during January.
In 2020, 87 members and 18 international members were voted into the NAE, bringing total membership to 2,309 and the number of international members to 281. Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4.
Roberto is the second engineer with a longtime INL association to have been voted into the NAE. Kathryn McCarthy, formerly of INL and now vice president for research and development at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, was elected in 2019.