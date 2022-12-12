City of Idaho Falls appoints new city clerk and treasurer
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies.
The Idaho Falls City Council confirmed Corrin Wilde’s appointment at Thursday’s City Council meeting, a city news release said. Wilde served as a city hall clerk and office manager in the city of Shelley from 2017 to 2022. Wilde joined the city of Idaho Falls in April, working as an accounting clerk in the City Controllers’ Office.
“Corrin has already proved herself as a valuable employee of the city and to the rest of Idaho Falls,” Casper said in the release. “Her continued involvement in the city will continue to enrich our community and serve a vital role in local governmental processes.”
The search for a city clerk began in October when former clerk Kathy Hampton retired after 15 years in the job.
As city clerk, Wilde is responsible for taking minutes at City Council meetings, responding to public records requests, managing and issuing business and other licenses, cemetery records and other duties. Assisting Wilde will be Deputy City Clerk Jasmine Marroquin, who came to the city in July after five years as a deputy city hall clerk for the city of Shelley, the release said. Marroquin has been serving as acting city clerk during the search to replace Hampton.
The Council also confirmed the appointment of Mark Hagedorn as city treasurer during the meeting. In addition to his current duties, this position will add other financial responsibilities for the city, including management of the city’s investment portfolio. His appointment to the position comes as former Treasurer Josh Roos transitioned to Idaho Falls Power to serve as the Chief Financial Officer.
In 2012, Hagedorn joined the city team as the lead accountant. He was selected as the city controller in February 2016. As city controller Hagedorn manages and directs city financial management, including budget preparation, internal and external audit procedures, and insurance programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.
“Mark has a long and impressive track record as the City Controller and in other city financial-related roles,” said Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander in the release. “Given his excellent track record and outstanding financial skills and abilities, I am confident Mr. Hagedorn will be successful in assuming the new duties of city Treasurer.”
