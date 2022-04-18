Firehouse Subs fetes Idaho Falls franchisees Idaho Falls area-based Firehouse Subs franchisees Chris Morris and Natalie Morris have earned an Axe Award for as the company’s West Region Franchisees of the Year.
In the Firehouse Subs system of more than 1,210 restaurants, this top company honor recognizes the Morrises as “high-performing business owners, who have exemplified unwavering commitment to maintain outstanding operations at their restaurants,” a company news release said. The award comes just three years after the couple opened their first Firehouse Subs restaurant, the release said.
“We are honored to be named Firehouse Subs Franchisee of the Year in the West region. This award would not have been possible without our loyal guests and amazing team members who share our passion for giving back to our communities,” Chris Morris said in the release. “Since opening our first location … we’ve been on an incredible journey serving up heartfelt service to guests and committing to supporting local heroes through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”
The Morrises are “dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated 14 grants worth more than $179,000 to first responders and public safety organizations in the greater Idaho Falls area,” the release said.