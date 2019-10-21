Four from INL named Diversity MBA ‘Top 100 Under 50 Emerging Leaders’
Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management, has named four Idaho National Laboratory leaders to its 2019 “Top 100 Under 50 Emerging Leaders” list.
This recognition represents outstanding achievements in community, leadership and education, an INL news release said. Each awardee must pass a rigorous screening process. They can only receive the award once in a lifetime and must have an advanced degree or certification, the release said.
INL’s Top 100 Under 50 Emerging Leader Award winners are:
— Chandu Bolisetti, Ph.D., Facility Risk Group Lead research scientist
— Tammie Borders, Ph.D., Data and Software Sciences manager
— May Robin Chaffin, M.C.S., Cyber Security Research and Development cybersecurity researcher
— Katya Le Blanc, Ph.D., Human Factors scientist
“I’m proud to see these high-performing employees honored for their hard work,“ said Dr. Marianne Walck, Science & Technology deputy laboratory director and chief research officer. “This recognition enhances INL’s visibility and reputation as an employer of choice who empowers, supports and employs inclusively diverse talent.”
Awardees were invited to attend the Diversity MBA 13th Annual National Elite Business Leaders Conference and Awards Gala in Chicago. At the conference, two employees from INL participated in plenary panel sessions called “Real Talk Unplugged.” Bolisetti participated in the session for Asian Americans and Toni Carter, INL’s Inclusion and Diversity strategy director, was a panelist in the Black Americans session.
During the discussions, panelists and the homogenous group considered how to come together and seek ways to approach difficult conversations, ignite creative solutions and learn best practices from each other.
Diversity MBA publications reach a worldwide audience of more than 1.9 million. Its mission is “to support business diversity by advancing understanding, validating best practices and rewarding leadership, the release said.