Rachel Taow wideshot

Rachel Taow, process modernization lead for Idaho National Laboratory's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, was one of eight women honored nationally with a 2022 mid-career award from the C3E Initiative.

 Idaho National Laboratory

GAIN’s Taow wins

prestigious DOE award

The HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction celebrate the organization’s positive impact on patients, colleagues and communities by recognizing extraordinary individuals who exemplify HCA Healthcare’s culture and values. The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes members of the HCA Healthcare family whose work and lives embody the humanitarian principles upon which our organization was founded. Created in 1971 and named in honor of Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Sr. (1910 – 1998), this award honors individuals within our organization who raise the bar by demonstrating a level of commitment and caring that goes beyond everyday acts of kindness, and who inspire us with their compassion, dedication and spirit.

Recipients of the 49th annual Frist Humanitarian Award are: Diana Elizabeth Moll, CCLS, a child life specialist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Emeka J. Nchekwube, MD, a neurosurgeon at Regional Medical Center of San Jose in San Jose, California; and Jo Watson, a volunteer at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tennessee.

This year’s HCA Healthcare Employee Recipient is Diana Elizabeth Moll, CCLS, a child life specialist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Diana is a child life specialist for the robust pediatric program at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Known as “the pulse of pediatrics” throughout the Idaho Falls community, Diana is a true patient advocate and an integral part of the hospital’s employee advisory group, actively leading projects to boost colleague morale. Her support of a local food bank resulted in a $5,000 prize for the division and a $10,000 national prize. In addition, Diana is active with non-profit organizations focused on resources for children, volunteering eight years in a row with Camp Magical Moments, a summer camp for children with cancer, and six years with Heartstone Children’s Grief Group.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.