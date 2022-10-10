GAIN’s Taow wins
prestigious DOE award
Rachel Taow, process modernization lead for Idaho National Laboratory’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, has been honored with a Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Initiative award.
The awards recognize mid-career women “who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and accomplishments in clean energy,” according to a C3E news release. The C3E Initiative is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Energy, MIT Energy Initiative, Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy, and the Texas A&M Energy Institute.
Taow was the Law & Finance Award winner and was one of eight women honored nationally. At GAIN, she “develops and implements strategies to modernize public–private partnerships to provide industry with efficient access to … DOE national laboratory resources, with a focus on commercializing nuclear technology,” the release said.
The release said Taow “is passionate about nuclear energy’s role in achieving clean economies globally, fighting climate change, and reaching the national goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”
To realize those goals “upgrades to public–private partnership agreements are crucial to these outcomes, as many laws and practices concerning government research funding are not directly applicable to the commercialization of new nuclear technology,” the release said.
The C3E award recognized Taow’s effort to spearhead a new agreement model to facilitate multilaboratory public–private partnerships, the release said. She also contributed to the recommendation and adoption of infrastructure legislation, passed in 2021, that includes a statutory extension — from five years to 30 years — for protecting data developed under public–private research agreements. Additionally, she contributed to the recommendation and adoption of a DOE advanced patent class waiver, the release said.
Taow is a current law student, participating in a new hybrid online Intellectual Property Juris Doctor degree program at New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.
INL scientist receives Distinguished Service Award
Ron Boring has won the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society’s 2022 Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President’s Distinguished Service Award.
Boris is the department manager for Idaho National Laboratory’s Human Factors and Reliability Department.
According to the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, the Distinguished Service Award “recognizes individuals whose career-long contributions have brought honor to the profession and the Society.”
The award was presented Monday at the 66th HFES International Annual Meeting.
“I was very surprised and humbled when I learned I would receive this award. It is the highest award offered in my field in the U.S. I’m honestly speechless,” Boring said in an INL news release. “I’m grateful to the many people who have worked with me over the years to make an impact.”
Human factors and ergonomics is “a field of study that applies health and safety principles to the environment in which people work,” the release said. It focuses on evaluating tasks, jobs, products and systems, and then making them as compatible with human function as possible.
Boring has led research for several software solutions, guidance tools and modeling environments have greatly contributed to the improvement of human-machine interfaces in the nuclear energy industry.
Boring has worked at INL for over 17 years and has served in his current position since October 2019.
He previously received the Don Miller Award for lifetime achievement in human factors from the American Nuclear Society in 2021 and became a Fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society in 2020.
EIRMC employee honored at national ceremony
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s parent company, HCA Healthcare Inc., presented its annual Awards of Distinction, Frist Humanitarian Award to Diana Moll, child life specialist at EIRMC. This is the highest honor HCA Healthcare bestows on employees, an EIRMC news release said.
Moll was selected as the national winner from 182 hospitals in HCA Healthcare. She received a $10,000 cash gift and a $10,000 gift to her chosen charity, Camp Magical Moments.
Moll serves as the child life specialist for EIRMC’s pediatric program, the release said. In her professional role, she helps pediatric patients throughout the hospital understand their diagnosis and treatment; explains the health care process in child-friendly terms; provides distraction techniques during procedures such as IV starts and imaging tests; and helps siblings and parents during bereavement, the release said.
Moll also is “an integral member of the Employee Advisory Group, leading projects that boost employee morale, as well as showcase our commitment to community,” the release said.
