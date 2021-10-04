Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Bryant Searle for his “outstanding work as a relationship manager for the bank’s Eastern Idaho Commercial Banking team based in Idaho Falls,” a bank news release said.
The award is the bank’s “premier” merit award and is given annually to just a handful of employees, the release said. The announcement was made at a virtual awards ceremony with members of Zions Bank’s executive leadership team.
Searle has worked for Zions Bank for more than 15 years and previously managed the eastern Idaho region’s team of business banking relationship managers.
Searle serves as a board member of The Development Company, an eastern Idaho economic development organization that serves eastern Idaho by providing small business loans, workforce development programs, and project financing and administration services for municipalities.
TitleOne promotes Gazda to escrow officer
Megan Gazda has recently been promoted to an escrow officer at TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office. She has 12 years of customer service experience and four years experience in the real estate industry.