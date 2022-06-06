Local woman named Media Professional of the Year
The American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021.
“In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and smallest of media markets across 10 western states,” said Paul Klein, chairman of the federation’s western region, in a news release. “These awards recognize the enormous scope of public service that local media and advertising agencies contribute every year to their individual communities, and the winners demonstrate that quality of community service isn’t limited to the size of local markets.”
Zions Bank’s Jensen honored as ‘Accomplished Under 40’
Kyle Jensen, of Zions Bank in Idaho Falls, was selected as an Idaho Business Review “Accomplished Under 40” honoree and was recognized at a special event in Boise on June 2.
Jensen, vice president and community banking relationship manager, was one of 40 selected to receive the award, which recognizes Idaho business and professional leaders who have achieved success before the age of 40, a bank news release said.
Jensen has served as chairman of the Young Professionals Network of Greater Idaho Falls and as co-chairman of the planning committee of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club. He also taught financial skills to participants in the Distinguished Young Women pageant and to young men in the Scouting program, the release said.
In 2021, Jensen was honored with the bank’s 2021 Top Performer Portfolio Growth award as well as its Top SBA Lender award in 2019, the release said.
Idaho Falls employee recognized as state’s Operator of the Year
Philip Shaul, an operator for Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant, was recently recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year from the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association.
Shaul started working for the city as a seasonal employee at the wastewater treatment plant and became a full-time employee in 2011, a city news release said. Shaul assists with operations, maintenance, pretreatment, snow removal, disposal of biosolids, and care of plant buildings and grounds. He holds a Class I Wastewater Treatment certification.
“Phil is deserving of this award because of his hard work and determination,” said Plant Foreman Darrin Lords in the release. “His performance of daily assignments and projects is inspiring. He always sees jobs through to the end.”
The Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to all aspects of the wastewater and water industry, such as the preservation of the environment and natural resources, the release said.