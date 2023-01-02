EISF’s Bird joins international fairs association board
Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the board of directors of the International Association of Fairs & Expositions.
Bird represents Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, an Eastern Idaho State Fair news release said. Bird will serve a three-year term.
Bird has been the general manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 13 years and has been a member of the International Association of Fairs & Expositions for the entire time. Over the past 13 years, Bird has been honored to be a past president of the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs and has seen the Eastern Idaho State Fair set seven attendance records.
The international association is governed by a board of directors comprising 18 elected members and the president and CEO.
“The IAFE has been a great source for helping Fairs improve their ability to deliver wholesome, affordable family education and entertainment in a clean and safe agricultural environment,” Bird said in the release. “I look forward to serving with great people who are part of this accomplished and valuable organization.”
The EISF was honored with an Award of Excellence in the Hall of Honor Communications contest during the International Association of Fairs and Expositions 2022 Virtual Awards Show. It received first-place awards in the Television and Social Media categories for its productions during the 2022 fair.
The Hall of Honor Communications contest received 742 entries, showcasing a vast array of promotional tactics used at fairs across the world, the release said.
Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani, left, congratulates honorary degree recipient John C. Wagner during a commencement ceremony held Dec.…
Wagner receives honorary degree from Missouri S&T
John C. Wagner, director of Idaho National Laboratory and a graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology, received the doctor of engineering, honoris causa, from Missouri S&T during the university’s commencement ceremony on Dec. 17.
As INL’s director, Wagner is responsible for managing the nation’s leading center for nuclear energy research and development. Wagner oversees approximately 5,200 scientists, engineers and support staff in multiple nuclear and nonnuclear experimental facilities, with an annual budget of more than $1.3 billion, a Missouri S&T news release said.
Prior to joining INL in 2016, Wagner worked for nearly 17 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.
Wagner is an American Nuclear Society fellow and a recipient of the 2013 E.O. Lawrence Award. He has authored or co-authored more than 170 refereed journal and conference articles, technical reports, and conference summaries, the release said.
Wagner earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Missouri S&T in 1992 and is a member of the S&T Board of Trustees. He earned master’s and Ph.D. degrees from Pennsylvania State University in 1994 and 1997, respectively.
