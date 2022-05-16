Ashcraft hired as economic development administrator
The city of Idaho Falls has hired Hamer native Christian Ashcraft as its new economic development administrator.
The vacancy was created when former administrator Dana Briggs left to take a position in the private sector.
“Christian will be a great asset to our city to help us look at innovative ways to recruit, retain, expand and promote business and economic opportunities in Idaho Falls,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a city news release.
Prior to joining the city, Ashcraft received a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration with a data science minor from Brigham Young University-Idaho and a master’s degree in public administration from BYU’s Marriott School of Business. He also worked in local government positions for the city of Ammon and the city of Orem, Utah.
Romrell receives CEO of Influence Award
Tom Romrell, president and CEO of Idaho Falls-based Bank of Commerce, recently was awarded the CEO of Influence Award by Idaho Business Review.
Romrell is among 20 statewide honorees to receive the award in 2022, a bank news release said. Winners were recognized at a May 5 gala at the Boise Centre.
Recipients are chosen based on “outstanding leadership and vision, competitiveness and innovation and community involvement,” the release said.
“I am very appreciative to be awarded the CEO of Influence,” Romrell said in the release. “I certainly consider it a great honor and offer sincere thanks to Idaho Business Review and to those who nominated me.”
Romrell has been Bank of Commerce’s president and CEO for more than 24 years. He leads more than 200 employees and 16 branches.
Idaho Falls YMCA announces new CEO
Dan Jaeger is the new CEO of the Idaho Falls YMCA.
Jaeger brings more than 30 years of YMCA and nonprofit management to the role, a YMCA news release said.
“We are privileged to welcome Dan Jaeger to the YMCA,” said Misty Benjamin, chairwoman of the Y’s board of directors, in the release. “Dan is an energetic, thoughtful leader with an unparalleled commitment to community and the YMCA organization. We know that Dan will provide the leadership to guide the Y as it continues its mission of ensuring everyone in our community will have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the YMCA.”
Jaeger recognizes the importance of educational and physical wellness programs available at the YMCA, especially as a community resource for the underserved, the release said.
“I’m looking forward to meeting our members, contributors and partners who support the programs at the Idaho Falls YMCA,” Jaeger said. “I’m especially excited about the return of Camp Big Elk Creek as we introduce area youth to the natural beauty in our region.”