Teton Wealth Management launches in Idaho Falls
Financial advisers Jacob Murray and Michael Canavan have opened Teton Wealth Management, a full-service, independent wealth management and financial services firm in Idaho Falls.
Teton Wealth Management’s financial consultants are registered representatives with and its securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC, according to its website.
With nearly 15 years of industry experience, Murray, a former financial adviser with Waddell & Reed Inc., has transitioned his practice to LPL Financial, a Teton Wealth Management news release said. Canavan, also a former Waddell & Reed financial adviser, has joined Murray in the firm.
Murray and Canavan said in the release that Teton Wealth Management will have the feel of a small local investment firm, but with the resources and backing of a nationwide firm like LPL Financial.
Murray’s team includes: Jill Phillips, LPL financial adviser; Kelsey Salsbery, executive assistant; Bailee Chamberlain, administrative assistant. Canavan’s team includes Jena Wahlquist, administrative assistant.
The firm’s office is located at 1530 Elk Creek Drive in Idaho Falls, within the Kensington Business Park. For information, call 208-534-7660 or go online to tetonwealthmanagement.com.