Tyler Kraupp, director of marketing at Bank of Idaho, has been honored by Idaho Business Review as part of its “Accomplished Under 40” for 2021.
Kraupp is a “fifth-generation Idaho Falls resident with strong marketing and leadership experience,” an earlier Bank of Idaho news release said. Prior to joining Bank of Idaho, he started a creative agency and COO of a digital firm. Kraupp also served as and secretary of the business climate and economics development CUSP (Connecting Us, Sustaining Progress initiative) Panel in Idaho Falls. He’s also currently vice president of Breaking Boundaries, an Idaho Falls-based nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with HIV/AIDS and to promoting diversity.
“The Accomplished Under 40 program’s annual honorees are first nominated by the Idaho business community at large, and then the nominees themselves must submit an application for consideration,” the Idaho Business Review article stated. “Based on a uniform scoring system, the judging panel then whittles down the list of applicants to 40 finalists, taking into account the categories of professional achievement, leadership, mentorship and community service.”
This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually at 4 p.m. July 13. The honored individuals will be featured in a magazine published by the Idaho Business Review on July 16.