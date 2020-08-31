2 Parsons Behle & Latimer attorneys
in I.F. feted by trade publication
Best Lawyers in America, a preeminent guide to legal excellence in the U.S., has recognized 55 Parsons Behle & Latimer (Parsons) attorneys as the Best Lawyers in America. The 2021 Best Lawyers in America list includes attorneys in Parsons’ Boise, Idaho Falls, Reno, and Salt Lake City offices, a law firm news release said.
According to Best Lawyers, attorneys recognized were nominated by their peers for their professional excellence in 146 practice areas. The publication analyzed 8.3 million nominations of which 62,000 lawyers, (approximately only 5% of attorneys in private practice in the United States) were chosen.
This year, two Idaho Falls attorneys were recognized in a new category called “One to Watch” which acknowledges up-and-coming attorneys in their respective practice areas, the release said. Parsons One to Watch attorneys for 2021 are Robert J. Couch in commercial litigation and corporate law; and Kelsie A. Kirkham in litigation – labor and employment.
Couch received his law degree from the University of Michigan 2013. He serves on the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Kirkham received her law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2014. She serves as a board member for the Society for Human Resource Management's Southeast Idaho Chapter; the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center; and the District 91 Education Foundation.