Kraupp named to Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40 listIndependent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has unveiled its annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. The award recognizes the nation’s up-and coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.
Tyler Kraupp of Bank of Idaho is named to the list, a bank news release said.
The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. Bank technology services provider FIS, of Jacksonville, Fla., sponsored this year’s program.
“I’m honored to be in the company of such a distinguished group …,” Kraupp said in the release. “I’m thankful to work alongside colleagues who strive to positively impact the lives of our customers and our community. And this mindset comes straight from the top. Our President and CEO Jeff Newgard has always led by example in this regard.”
“This award truly reflects back onto our entire executive team,” Newgard said in the release. “It shows that everyone is going the extra mile, embracing their role, and leading by example. … We are honored.”