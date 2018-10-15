ISU/CAES professor Kerby part of winning team at hackathon
Idaho State University and Center for Advanced Energy Studies Assistant Professor Leslie Kerby was on the winning team of the IEEE Big Data, IEEE Brain Hackathon at COMPSAC 2018 in Tokyo.
“It was fun to apply my data science skills to a real-world problem, in real-time, and be recognized as doing an excellent job at it,” Kerby said in an ISU news release.
IEEE is the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and COMPSAC stands for Computer Society Signature Conference on Computers, Software and Applications. The theme for COMPSAC 2018, held in July, was “Staying Smarter in a Smartening World.”
The objective of the Hackathon was to address the “Big Data” variety challenges in a smartening world. Big Data is a collection of data that is incredibly large, complex, distributed, and fast-growing. It has been known for unlocking new sources of economic values, providing fresh insights into sciences, and assisting on policy making. However, Big Data is not practically consumable until it can be aggregated and integrated into a manner that a computer system can process, according to the IEEE.
Local entrepreneur opens Kitchen Tune-Up in Idaho Falls
Shane Noble has purchased the existing Idaho Falls Kitchen Tune-Up location that opened in 2008 and also has launched a new franchise in Pocatello.
“My goal is to make kitchen updates hassle-free for homeowners in the Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello and surrounding communities,” said Noble, in a news release. “I want to show my neighbors that making a change in their kitchen can be fun and easy. They’ll enjoy the experience every step of the way and will start dreaming of their next home improvement project the minute we finish.”
Kitchen Tune-Up is a national kitchen and bath remodeling company known for its signature one-day wood restoration service, the release said.
In addition to residential clients, Idaho Falls’ Kitchen Tune-Up offers kitchen remodeling for commercial customers, the release said. Services for both client bases include the company’s famous Tune-Up, a proprietary wood reconditioning process, as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, custom cabinets, Granite Tune-Ups and accessories. Plus, the Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.
For information about Kitchen Tune-Up, please visit kitchentuneup.com.