Ball appointed assistant V.P.
at D.L. Evans Bank’s I.F. branch
Bradley Ball has been appointed assistant vice president/commercial loan officer for D.L. Evans Bank’s Idaho Falls branch.
John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO, announced the appointment in a news release.
Ball has 18 years of banking experience. In his new role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests.
Ball is a graduate of Idaho Falls High School and holds a bachelor of science in business and sports science from the University of Idaho as well as an advanced commercial credit analysis certificate and a financial management for the closely held business certificate.
Ball’s office is in the Idaho Falls branch, 888 E. 17th St. and he can be reached by phone at 208-542-2354.
Bank of Commerce
announces promotions
Mike Morrison, president of the Bank of Commerce, has announced several promotions.
Jeromy Hart was named executive vice president/chief lending officer. Hart has worked at the bank for over 21 years and previously served as senior vice president/area manager, a bank news release said. In his new position, Hart will oversee all lending at the bank.
Justin Hokanson has been promoted to executive vice president/area manager/ag lending lead, acknowledging his skill in ag lending, the release said. Hokanson was previously senior vice president/area manager and has been at the bank for more than 26 years.
Ben Webb was announced as senior vice president/credit administrator. Webb has worked at the bank for more than 11 years and previously served as senior lender.
Jeff Hart has been promoted to senior vice president/area manager. Hart has worked at the Bank of Commerce for more than nine years and has more than 22 years of banking experience. He previously held the title of vice president/branch manager/senior lender.
Sandy Jorgensen was named senior vice president/human resources director. Jorgensen has 21 years of experience at the bank and previously served as senior vice president/human resources manager.
“These promotions are well-deserved and acknowledge the areas of expertise and experience these individuals have attained through hard work and dedication,” Morrison said in the release. “They exemplify the qualities and values of strong and successful leaders.”
