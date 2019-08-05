Long-time I.F. city employee wins state award
Darrin Lords, city of Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant foreman, was named the Idaho Wastewater Operator of the Year at the Idaho Reuse & Operators Conference in May.
Lords has worked for the city for 33 years, a city news release said. He is is a class IV wastewater treatment operator. He was promoted from operator to plant foreman in June, the release said.
Lords initially was nominated by a coworker to receive the Operator of the Year for the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association. After winning that division award, he along with two other operators were placed in the running to receive the statewide award, the release said.