Fall River Electric re-elects three board membersNearly 700 owner-members of Fall River Electric Cooperative turned out in-person at Teton High School in Driggs on Saturday to participate in the cooperative’s annual energy expo and business meeting.
Also, during the past several weeks owner-members also cast their votes for six candidates seeking three seats on the cooperative’s board of directors, a co-op news release said. Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the Driggs event.
Incumbents Anna Lindstedt from District 4, East Driggs; Jodi Stiehl from the southern Island Park area which is District 7; and Doug Schmier of District 9 in West Yellowstone were all re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month, the release said.
The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of over 30 scholarship awards, a report on the co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of Teton High School and was live streamed on the cooperative’s website.
Hudson named supervisor for Bridger-Teton National ForestIntermountain Region, Regional Forester Mary Farnsworth has selected Chad Hudson as the forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Hudson’s appointment was announced in a Forest Service news release. He replaces Tricia O’Connor who is retiring at the end of June.
“We are excited that Chad has accepted the position to lead the Bridger-Teton National Forest, he will bring a wealth of experience to the position,” Farnsworth said in the release. “His diverse experience in recreation, range, wildlife, wildland fire and leadership will assist the Bridger-Teton National Forest continue to implement an ambitious forest management program.”
Prior to his selection as forest supervisor, Hudson was deputy forest supervisor on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the release said. In addition to his experience as deputy forest supervisor, he has detailed as forest supervisor on both the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Bridger-Teton national forests and as an assistant director and deputy director in the Forest Service Range Management and Vegetation Ecology staff in Washington, D.C.
Hudson has a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University.