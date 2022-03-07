Melaleuca promotes Clinger to presidentMelaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced he has named Cole Clinger as the company’s president. The promotion was made at a live event in San Antonio.
Clinger has served as Melaleuca’s Chief Operations Officer since October 2017. In that role he oversaw manufacturing, distribution, sales and other departments. More than 70% of Melaleuca’s employees in North America report through him, the release said.
Melaleuca is a manufacturer and distributor of more than 400 exclusive health and wellness products.
Cole has worked at Melaleuca for 17 years, the release said. Prior to becoming Chief Operations Officer, Clinger served as Melaleuca’s chief of staff for nine years, the release said. Prior to that, he worked as the company’s director of corporate affairs.
“Cole has played a critical leadership role in Melaleuca’s record-breaking growth and has made valuable contributions on almost every major initiative at the company,” VanderSloot said in the news release. “Cole … possesses a profound understanding of Melaleuca’s business, and lives Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives. He knows the principles that have been instrumental in Melaleuca’s success, and I have been impressed with the exceptional results he consistently delivers.”
Bingham Healthcare announces changes to its board of directors
Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, announce that several changes were made at its Feb. 28 board of directors meeting.
Board changes take place annually, a company news release said. Among the changes:
• Linda Valentine was voted in as board chairwoman.
• Chris Cannon was ratified as a board member as he was appointed by the board to fulfill the remaining term of former board member Christel Trouchet who earlier this year resigned from the board for personal reasons.
• Valentine swore in Bill Sponenburgh, Karalee Krehbiel and Dr. Doran Schneider as the board’s newest members.
• Cannon also was nominated to become Treasurer replacing Layne VanOrden who retired from the board.
• Additionally, board members Gary Baumgartner and VanOrden were presented with a plaque for their six years of service to the board. They both retired from the board after reaching their six-year term limit.
• After reaching his two-year term limit, Dr. Dan Robinson retired from the board Chief of Medical Staff and Dr. Doran J. Schneider, general surgeon, became the new Chief of Medical Staff for 2022 and 2023.
“I am confident that our hospital and community will be well served with the addition of Mr. Cannon, Mr. Sponenburgh, and Ms. Krehbiel to our Bingham Healthcare Board of Directors,” Bingham Healthcare CEO Erickson said in the release. “They all bring unique experiences that will help to further our mission and vision. … In addition, congratulations to Dr. Doran Schneider for being voted in by his peers as Chief of Medical Staff. Dr. Schneider will also bring great experience, knowledge, and clinical insight to our Board of Directors.”
Krehbiel, an Aberdeen native, has a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Idaho State University, the release said. After graduating, she began working in her family’s business: Krehbiel’s Sales & Service and is currently in her 16th year. In 2009, she joined the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce board of directors and in 2016 became the president where she served for three years. In 2014, she became a member of the Aberdeen City Council and is currently in her second term.
Cannon is a Provo, Utah, native who moved to Blackfoot in 1990. He attended graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, the release said. He is a CPA and partner of the accounting firm VanOrden, Lund, and Cannon.
Sponenburgh, a graduate of Utah State University, has lived in many areas of the country, the release said. He served in the National Guard for six years and worked for 41 years with Kaps Automotive Warehouse and Kirkham Auto Parts in Blackfoot before he retired in 2013. He served three terms on the Blackfoot School District Board between 1986 to 1995.
INL’s Petti is part of 2022 class at National Academy of EngineeringThe National Academy of Engineering has elected 111 new members and 22 international members, Academy President John L. Anderson announced in a February news release.
The 2022 class brings the total U.S. membership to 2,388 and the number of international members to 310.
David A. Petti, from Idaho National Laboratory is part of the 2022 membership class. He was elected for his “leadership in the development of high-temperature nuclear reactor fuels and for improving the safety of fission and fusion reactors,” the release said.
Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the “highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer,” the release said. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature” and to “the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education,” the release said.
Members of the newly elected class will be formally inducted during the Academy’s annual meeting on Oct. 2.