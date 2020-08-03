Ballard joins EIRMC
as Chief Medical Officer
Timothy Ballard, M.D., M.S., has joined Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as Chief Medical Officer to the hospital’s administrative team. In that role Ballard "leads clinical initiatives that support consistent clinical performance and excellence across the hospital, an EIRMC news release said.
Ballard has served in various clinical and administrative leadership roles for nearly two decades. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Alaska VA Healthcare System in Anchorage, Alaska. In that role, he had oversight of 700 staff, five satellite clinics, and a 50-bed residential rehabilitation treatment facility, the release said.
Shortly after graduating from high school in Boise, Ballard attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he graduated with his B.S. in biology. He then went on to receive a master's of environmental health from the University of Cincinnati and his M.D. from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Following medical school, he completed his family practice residency training in California at Travis Air Force Base.
