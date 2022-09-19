Bingham Healthcare appoints new Chief Nursing Officer
Bingham Healthcare has appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer after a two-month-long national search.
Bingham Healthcare has appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer after a two-month-long national search.
Holly Davis, RN, BSN, MBA, is the new CNO. She was promoted to the role from within Bingham Healthcare’s ranks.
“During the interview process, it was great to see and hear the management perspectives of nurse leaders from all over the country,” said Jake Erickson, Bingham Healthcare CEO, in a news release. “I was especially impressed with the quality of the candidates that applied internally. We have incredible people in our organization with world-class depth of skills and experience.”
As CNO, Davis oversees clinical nursing operations throughout the health system which includes Bingham Memorial Hospital, Grove Creek Medical Center, and numerous ambulatory practices and urgent cares throughout the region, the release said.
“I am thrilled to lead our care teams at Bingham Healthcare and to stand side-by-side with our amazing nurses as we care for our community,” Davis said in the release.
Davis, who grew up in Mud Lake, began her nursing career at Bingham Memorial Hospital in 1995, where she completed her nursing capstone project in rural nursing. It was during that time she developed a passion for rural health care, the release said. In addition to rural nursing, Davis also has experience in large metropolitan health systems in Las Vegas, along with busy hospitals in Idaho and Montana. She has worked as a registered nurse on medical/surgical units, acute care and post-partum units, and numerous perioperative departments.
Davis returned to Bingham Healthcare five years ago to work as nurse director of Bingham’s Total Joint Program, where she helped the organization achieve the coveted Blue Distinction designation for that program. Most recently, she has worked as Bingham’s Chief Quality Officer, where she oversaw the quality and risk management programs along with the population health and value-based care contracts.
“(Davis) stood out from among the candidates as the best choice for CNO at Bingham Healthcare,” Erickson said in the release. “In addition to her extensive experience, she holds herself to the highest levels of accountability and quality. She exudes compassion, empathy, and understanding. And she embodies the core values we seek to instill into Bingham’s organizational culture. …”
Schwarze resigns from I.F. Chamber post
Chip Schwarze has resigned as CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber board accepted the resignation Friday, according to an email from Sara Prentice, the board’s chairwoman.
Schwarze had served as CEO since March 2017. The email didn’t give a reason for his resignation.
“We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership and many contributions to our organization and community over these past several years, especially during a global pandemic that profoundly impacted how we work and live,” the email said. “The Chamber is in an excellent position as we look to the future, and Chip’s efforts are a major reason for this.”
A search for a new CEO is underway. Steve Hunter will fill the CEO role on an interim basis. Hunter served as chairman of the board of directors in 2018-2019, and previously was chairman of the membership and programs committees, the email said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.