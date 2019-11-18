Ronald McDonald House Charities tap Priest for leadership role Lori Priest is the new Eastern Idaho Development Manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.
Priest, who assumed her role earlier this month, will represent Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in the region, coordinating fundraising events and supporting community outreach activities.
An Idaho Falls native, Priest attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Wash., and later lived in Boise from 1999-2002, where she worked for Albertsons Inc. at its Parkcenter office location. Priest managed the community relations program at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls from 2005 to 2018. In that position, she worked closely with community leaders, volunteers and nonprofit organizations to ensure services were available to those in need.