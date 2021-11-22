The Idaho Technology Council has recognized an Idaho National Laboratory innovator with a 2021 Idaho Innovation Award.
The Council recognizes innovators, companies and technologies across the state at these awards each year.
INL researcher Prabhat Tripathy was recognized as "Innovator of the Year," an INL news release said. Tripathy has worked at INL since 2010, focused on spent nuclear fuel treatment, energy-efficient manufacturing, and recycling of critical materials. His research in materials electrochemistry resulted in the discovery of "robust anode materials for reprocessing used nuclear reactor fuels, producing rare earth metals and alloys as well as recovering critical elements from waste materials, including electronic waste," the release said.
Additionally, INL’s Consequence-Driven Cyber-Informed Engineering technology was recognized as a finalist for the "Early-Stage Innovation of the Year Award," the release said. The technology's methodology attempts to "fundamentally change the way organizations and critical sectors of the economy approach risk management by implementing a four-phase process to minimize the consequences of cyber sabotage," the release said.
INL’s General Line Ampacity (ampere capacity) State Solver technology was also a finalist for the Early-Stage Innovation of the Year Award. GLASS is a software tool that makes it possible to "easily track the electricity carrying capacity of high voltage transmission lines," the release said. This improves the operating efficiency of the grid and enables existing infrastructure to deliver more affordable, reliable, clean electricity.