Four eastern Idahoans among Leadership ID Agriculture Class 39
The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has announced 30 participants for Class 39.
Four eastern Idahoans are among the class. The participants were selected from agriculture and agribusiness organizations. The class sessions will be held throughout the next four months, a Foundation news release said.
The Leadership Idaho Agriculture program is designed to enhance the leadership, personal development and awareness of agriculture for each participant, the release said. Since 1985, more than 950 people have graduated from the statewide program. Sessions will be held in Moscow, Pocatello, Twin Falls, and Boise, with graduation in February.
The local participants are:
IDAHO FALLS — Kasia Duellman, University of Idaho Assistant Professor, extension seed potato specialist at the Idaho Falls Research and Extension Center; Cody Hendrix, credit officer at Northwest Farm Credit Services
MENAN — Craig Phillips
BLACKFOOT — Avery Robertson, credit analyst with Idaho AgCredit
For information, visit our website at leadershipidahoag.org.
INL employees selected for competitive DOE Project Leadership Institute
Two Idaho National Laboratory employees have been chosen for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Project Leadership Institute 2019 cohort.
Sadie Butler and Brad Cole, INL project managers, were selected for the “highly competitive program designed to continue to develop the future generation of successful DOE project managers,” an INL news release said.
The Project Leadership Institute, which accepts just 20 to 25 new students each year, is a “rigorous program focusing on four main learning objectives: strategic thinking and analysis, organization and general management skills, team building, and communications,” the release said.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our project managers,” Juan Alvarez, deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations and chief operating officer, said in the release. “It gives them a chance to learn from best of the best while also getting to network across DOE’s vast network of project managers and leaders.”
Over the course of a year, participants will attend five in-person sessions in various locations, complete an online course during the summer, and produce a capstone project, the release said. The content is intended as both a leadership development and skill development course with subject matter tailored to the DOE environment.
The 2019 cohort will begin work in January and finish the program in December.