NAIFA-Idaho elects new board membersThe Idaho chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors has announced its 2023 board of directors.
Two of the newly elected board members are from Idaho Falls. Garth Hassel, of Global Views Advisors in Idaho Falls, is the chapter’s new president; and EmmaLee Robinson, of State Farm Insurance Companies in Idaho Falls, is the new vice president of advocacy.
Four of the remaining new board members are from Boise and a fifth is from Riggins, a chapter news release said.
The board develops strategies and provides oversight to ensure the continued success of the state chapter, the release said.
“It’s an honor for me to support my professional association, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to the success of my fellow NAIFA members,” Hassel said in the release. “Ensuring that NAIFA-Idaho remains a strong, vital organization is crucial for our industry as well for agents and advisors and consumers in our state.”
daho Falls Chamber announces new CEO
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has hired Paul Baker as its CEO.
Baker is originally from Dublin, Ireland, and moved to Idaho Falls almost two years ago.
Baker bring a unique “cross-industry” background to the job, having helped to facilitate large infrastructure projects such as the London 2012 Olympic Games, working with private equity firms to deliver adventure resorts, as well as working with global sports brands such as Formula 1 and English Premier League Soccer Clubs, a chamber news release said.
Baker said he was “deeply honored” to be hired for the role.
“I am … acutely aware of the weight and responsibility that comes with representing the membership of the Chamber of Commerce and the important role it plays in supporting the Greater Idaho Falls community,” he said in the release. “… It is my goal to utilize all my skills and experience to enhance and elevate the work of the Chamber so that we can provide even more value for our members and have a greater economic, charitable, and societal impact that truly promotes the Greater Idaho Falls Area as a wonderful place to live, work, and play.”
Robert Couch, chairman of the the chamber’s board, said in the release that Baker will leverage his knowledge and skills to “support and promote the city’s businesses and industries.”
Walrath joins STRATA Geotech David Walrath, P.E., joined STRATA Geotech earlier this month.
Walrath’s hiring marked the first step in STRATA’s launch of its new construction engineering and inspection service line. Boise-based STRATA, established in 1974, provides professional geotechnical engineering, construction engineering and materials testing and special inspection services, a company news release said.
Walrath, a professional engineer in civil engineering, most recently served as Jefferson County’s manager of its Road and Bridge Department and the Solid Waste Department, the release said. Walrath also worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 11 years and at the Idaho Department of Water Resources for nine years. He has spent 11 years as a board member with the National Association of County Engineers. He has a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in geotechnical and structural engineering from Idaho State University.
“We are thrilled to have Dave join our team and drive the launch of our CE&I department. Dave’s breadth and depth of capability and leadership will offer our internal and external clients significant value and expertise,” said Paxton Anderson, P.E. STRATA’s CEO, in the release.
As part of its construction engineering and inspection service line, STRATA will provide contract administration, inspection, materials sampling and testing, use of certified materials testing laboratory facilities, construction survey support, including the services of a licensed land surveyor, field equipment, and crew, project office documentation and project closeout, the release said.
