Garth Hassel

Hassel

NAIFA-Idaho elects new board membersThe Idaho chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors has announced its 2023 board of directors.

Two of the newly elected board members are from Idaho Falls. Garth Hassel, of Global Views Advisors in Idaho Falls, is the chapter’s new president; and EmmaLee Robinson, of State Farm Insurance Companies in Idaho Falls, is the new vice president of advocacy.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.