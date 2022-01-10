EIRMC announces new COO, VP of OperationsEastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of Nicholas Manning as Chief Operating Officer and Wendy McClain as vice president of Operations.
As COO, Manning oversees the hospital’s day-to-day operations and directs several service lines, including its Behavioral Health Center, surgical services, cardiovascular services, medical imaging and oncology, a hospital news release said.
Manning served as EIRMC’s vice president of Operations from 2017 to 2019, during which time, he was “instrumental in launching the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC, as well as EIRMC’s Burn Center,” the release said. He also oversaw EIRMC’s multiyear construction and renovation project that impacted the entire footprint of the hospital.
Most recently, Manning served as the Chief Operating Officer at Rochester Regional Health’s Rochester General Hospital, a 528-bed tertiary referral center and teaching hospital in upstate New York. He started at Rochester General a few months before the pandemic hit New York, and was “instrumental in leading the hospital’s COVID-19 pandemic response, including surge planning, staffing contingency plans, ER expansion, OR throughput and contingency planning, and the logistics behind implementing the state of New York’s vaccine mandate for all healthcare professionals,” the release said.
Additionally, he and his team oversaw the opening of a $253 million patient care tower, including a 7-story critical care addition, women’s and newborn suites, 20 operating rooms and 108 acuity-adaptable private inpatient beds.
As vice president of Operations, McClain leads several departments, including Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy, Environmental Services and Food and Nutrition, the release said.
McClain most recently was vice president of Business Development at EIRMC’s sister facility, West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, where she oversaw the hospital’s strategic planning process and growth initiatives, as well as several ancillary departments, the release said.
McClain “excels in building programs from the ground up,” the release said. One such program is West Valley’s “Ortho Ethos” program, described in the release as “a ‘VIP’ experience for spine and total joint patients.” Her leadership of the overall execution of the program resulted in “significant volume growth in their spine and total-joint programs,” the release said.
McClain also served as West Valley Medical Center’s director of marketing.