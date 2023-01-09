Bobbi Filbert is the new district ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Filbert comes to the post from the Sawtooth National Forest, where she served as deputy area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in Stanley, a Forest Services news release said.
“We are fortunate to get somebody of Bobbi’s caliber with her background in fire management and fish and wildlife management,” said Chuck Mark, forest supervisor for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, in the release. “Her depth and breadth of natural resource experience is a true asset that she brings to the forest. Bobbi has excellent communication skills and is invested in developing community and partner relationships.”
Filbert was the acting ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts last fall. She began working with the Forest Service in Colorado in 1995 as a seasonal wildlife technician with the White River National Forest, the release said. She then moved to Hailey in 2000 and began an almost 23-year career with the Sawtooth National Forest, as a wildlife biologist on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Forest Wildlife Program Manager, and then as the Deputy Area Ranger in Stanley for the last year.
Filbert has extensive experience in natural resource management, working with stakeholders and partners and leading teams, the release said. For the past several years she has been part of Great Basin Incident Management Teams as a lead information officer for multiple wildland fire response incidents.
