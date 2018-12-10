ISU College of Business announces Joanne Tokle as acting dean
Idaho State University has named Joanne Tokle acting dean of the College of Business. Tokle assumed the role after Tom Ottaway decided to step down as dean and return to a faculty position within the college, a university news release said.
“I am confident that Joanne will be able to provide stability and oversight in the College of Business during this transitional time,” said President Kevin Satterlee in the release. “Tom’s leadership was instrumental in helping the College of Business to rank in the top 2 percent of business schools in the world, and I look forward to building upon the college’s successes in the future.”
ISU first hired Tokle in 1988 as a faculty member in the College of Business, teaching statistics and economics. She later served as MBA academic director and associate dean. In 2016, Tokle became associate vice president of undergraduate affairs for the university. She holds a Ph.D. in economics from Iowa State University.
CEI’s Workforce Training & Community Education wins international award
Workforce Training and Community Education at the College of Eastern Idaho has won a 2019 international award in lifelong learning for Best Management from the Learning Resources Network.
Learning Resources Network is the world’s largest continuing education association, a CEI news release said.
Michelle M. Holt, CEI’s executive director for Workforce Training and Community Education (WTCE) accepted the award, along with WTCE Programs Director Debbie Borek. The award was only one of 20 given at the Learning Resources Network’s annual conference held Nov. 6-9 in Savannah, Ga. It was the only award given for organizational operations, the release said.
“The award is for innovation in the field of continuing education and serving communities,” Learning Resources Network President William A. Draves said in the release. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century.”
The release said Holt had requested a program review from the Learning Resources Network. After the review pointed out several areas needing improvement, Holt worked to develop a strategic plan to implement the review’s recommendations. Over a seven-month period, the division established performance goals, revised the staffing structure, implemented best practices training from the Learning Resources Network and developed a three-year plan, the release said.
In fiscal year 2018, CEI’s Workforce Training and Community Education impacted nearly 17,000 eastern Idaho students through its workforce skills and adult enrichment programs.