Bingham Healthcare appoints Nightengale as CFOBingham Healthcare announced that Randy Nightengale, CPA, CHFP, has joined its administrative team as Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 3,. He replaces John Fullmer, who retired in 2019, a news release said.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Randy to the Bingham family, where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact,” said Jake Erickson, Bingham Healthcare CEO in the release. “I am particularly impressed with Randy’s diverse and extensive experience in the healthcare industry. Having someone with his experience to oversee our finances will be critical in supporting our on-going efforts to provide high-quality and compassionate patient care.”
Nightengale brings nearly 20 years of experience with him to the role. He has an extensive background in healthcare finance, financial planning and analysis, tax, strategic planning, and risk management, the release said. Nightengale has served as CFO at several hospitals, including Cody Regional Health in Cody, Wyo.; North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Mont.; Kalispell Regional Healthcare in Kalispell, Mont.; Powers Medical Center in Lamar, Colo.; and, Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas.
Nightengale holds a bachelor of arts in business administration – ag-business and economics from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Tabor College from the Wichita campus, the release said.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be joining Bingham Healthcare as it continues on its path of strategic growth initiatives,” Nightengale said in the release.
