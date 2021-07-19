Three Fountains Condominiums residents elect new HOA officers
Brett Manwaring, a real estate broker, is the new president of the Three Fountains Condominiums HOA.
Other newly elected officers at the HOA are:
• Kent Wilcox, a retired engineering executive at Idaho National Laboratory, as vice president.
• Michelle Williams, a retired banker, as treasurer.
• Diane Dexter, a title company employee, as secretary.
• And Chuckie Neitzel, a website and social media expert, as at-large director.
Three Fountains is a 145-unit condominium complex that sits on 45 acres on both sides of Woodruff Avenue between 12th and 17th streets. HOA fees are $100 to $185 per month depending on the residents’ condominium size.