Downtown Development Corp.
hires Pugsslane Alley creator
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has hired Gibby Smede as its social media/marketing specialist.
Smede will be responsible for communications and social media campaigns to promote downtown Idaho Falls, a Downtown Development Corporation news release said.
Smede is “a local artist, who is well-known in the creative arts world of Idaho Falls, is the creator of Pugsslane Alley,” the release said. She joins the Downtown Development Corporation in an “exceptional time of growth and progress downtown.”
Construction projects over the last four years have been well underway downtown with the completion of The Broadway development, The Downtown Event Center – DEC, and the Bonneville Apartments at the north end of the downtown footprint on Constitution.
A handful of new businesses plan to open in mid-to-late summer 2021 and construction projects that began before the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to make good progress, the release said. Smede’s work will be focused on the Downtown Development Corporation’s mission to “advance the city’s historical downtown as the regional center for commerce, culture and leisure activities for residents and visitors” via all communications channels and with a focus on social media reach.
TitleOne Idaho Falls
announces two new staffers
Todd Davis and Koby Hansen are the latest additions to the TitleOne team in Idaho Falls.
Davis joins the team as an advisory title officer. He has more than 20 years in the title and escrow industry and holds a business management degree from Utah State University, a TitleOne news release said.
Hansen is a new sales executive, who brings more than 10 years of sales experience to the position. Hansen has a degree in business management.