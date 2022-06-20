Melaleuca promotes Felton to CEOIdaho Falls-based wellness company Melaleuca has appointed Frank VanderSloot as executive chairman of its board of directors and has promoted Jerry Felton to Chief Executive Officer.
In a company news release VanderSloot said he will focus on key initiatives such as corporate strategy, messaging, new product development, and corporate culture in his new position. He also will continue to direct and manage the company’s marketing and legal departments “while training leaders across the company in management principles that have been critical to Melaleuca’s success,” the release said.
VanderSloot has served as Melaleuca CEO since 1985 when it had “just seven employees and eight products,” the release said. Today the company is a global enterprise that generates over $2 billion in annual revenue. The privately held company currently employs more than 4,600 team members and has more than 2 million households that shop each month with the company, the release said.
As the new CEO, Felton will handle the company’s day-to-day operations. Felton reports directly to VanderSloot.
Over the last decade, Felton has overseen the company’s international operations where he has tripled the company’s revenues and led its global expansion throughout Europe and Asia, the release said. Felton has held the title of president of Melaleuca International for five years, and prior to that, he spent five years as its senior vice president of International. Before joining Melaleuca, Felton spent 17 years as an executive at UPS, the largest shipping company in the world, where he rose to the position of vice president of global account sales.
“Jerry has been extremely instrumental in the record-breaking growth that Melaleuca has experienced around the world,” VanderSloot said in the release. “He is an exceptionally talented leader who inspires his teams to elevate strategy, communication, and processes throughout Melaleuca’s global operations.”
Reynolds retires from Zions BankIdaho Falls branch service manager Deb Reynolds is retiring June 30 after 21 years with Zions Bank. Clients and community members are invited to visit the branch at 1235 S. Utah Ave. between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on June 30 to enjoy refreshments and visit with Reynolds.
Reynolds’ banking career began in 1974 at Valley Bank and she worked as a bookkeeper, teller, lender and branch manager before joining Zions Bank in her current role in 2000, a bank news release said.
“I’ve enjoyed helping the bank’s clients and building friendships with the people I’ve served over the years,” Reynolds said in the release.
In retirement, Reynolds plans to travel with her family and perfect the art of photography.