Rigby hires Sharon Parry as planning and zoning director
The city of Rigby hired Ririe resident Sharon Parry as its new planning and zoning director, The Jefferson Star reported.
Mayor Jason Richardson announced the hiring during the Jan. 17 Rigby City Council meeting.
From 1998 to 2005 Parry was a member of the Idaho Falls School District No. 91 Board of Trustees, where she served as the liaison for the Idaho Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. For the last two years that she also served on the board of Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Commissioners.
After her term on the school board expired in 2005, she was elected to the Idaho Falls City Council in 2007 and she remained on the council until 2016.
Parry said her goal with the city of Rigby is to build a relationship between developers and the city council and mayor.
“That’s the number one thing,” she told The Jefferson Star. “We are all in the same boat; so we might as well paddle together.”
Dean Nielson appointed to Idaho Commission On Aging
Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, prior to the end of his term, appointed Dean Nielson to the Idaho Commission On Aging as its Area 6 (eastern Idaho) commissioner. Nielson represents Bonneville County and the eight counties north and east of Bonneville County.
Nielson previously was the founding Executive Director of LIFE Inc., where he served for 23 years before retiring in July. While at LIFE Inc., he led a staff, located in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and Burley, which served 17 southeastern Idaho counties and assisted individuals with disabilities to live as independently as they chose in their own homes and communities.
The Idaho Commission On Aging’s strategic goals are to:
• Support Older Idahoans to live independent and healthy lives in the communities of their choice.
• Promote safety, self-determination and dignity for seniors and vulnerable adults.
• Champion an effective and efficient community-based aging service network.
For information, visit https://aging.idaho.gov/.
Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities honors PR’s Clark for reporting
The Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities honored Post Register editorial writer Bryan Clark on Friday for “outstanding reporting on a variety of disability issues over the last couple of years.”
Clark, who joined the Post Register as a government reporter in 2014, switched roles to become the paper’s editorial writer in September.
The award presentation was made during the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities’ winter council meeting at the Joe R. Williams Building in Boise.