D.L. Evans Bank appoints Blair Lyon V.P./commercial loan officer at I.F. branch
Blair Lyon has been appointed vice president commercial loan officer at the Idaho Falls branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
John V. Evans Jr., bank president and CEO, announced the move in a news release.
Lyon has 17 years of banking experience and a broad knowledge base in both agricultural and commercial loans, the release said. He is on the Idaho Bankers Association Agriculture Committee, has served on the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame Board of Directors and is a Leadership Idaho Agriculture Alumni.
Lyon can be contacted at the Idaho Falls branch, 888 E. 17th St., or by phone at 208-542-2354.
INL’s Jackson appointed
o STEM Action Center Board
Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter last week announced three new appointments to the STEM Action Center Board of Directors. The STEM Action Center is steered by an advisory board of nine members including five representatives of business and industry.
New appointees are: Jennifer Jackson, K-12 STEM program manager at Idaho National Laboratory; Jeff Rosser, director of continuous improvement for Hecla Mining Company; and Paul Casey, research and development director for Chobani. They will serve until July 1, 2021, a Governor’s Office news release said.
“Idaho’s future success depends on building a more robust talent pipeline in STEM fields,” Otter said in the release. “I appreciate these individuals and their organizations for their commitment to fostering more project-based and work-based learning opportunities in STEM.”
Jackson has nearly 20 years of experience as a teacher and educational leader in Idaho, including as the director of Curriculum and Professional Learning for Idaho Falls School District 91, the release said. While there her duties included designing and implementing multidisciplinary K-12 curriculum, developing strategic partnerships with state and national educational organizations, and a variety of other policy and management responsibilities.
INL’s K-12 STEM program focuses on student outreach, teacher professional development, family engagement and more. Jackson also works with Idaho tribes, community colleges and technical schools on behalf of INL, the release said.rk, Ireland, and a Master’s in Business Studies from Boise State University.
Bart Brown appointed V.P./commercial loan officer at Rigby branch of D.L. Evans Bank
Bart Brown has been appointed vice president commercial loan officer at the Rigby branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
John V. Evans Jr., bank president and CEO, announced the appointment in a news release.
Brown has 22 years of banking experience and extensive knowledge in commercial and agricultural lending, the release said. He is involved in his community as an elected City Council member for the city of Blackfoot, a board member for the Bingham Urban Renewal Agency, and he serves as the treasurer for the local Bingham United Rugby club. Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Utah State University.
Brown can be contacted at the Rigby branch, 432 Farnsworth Way, Suite 4, or by phone at 208-745-8107.
Bingham Memorial Hospital givestwo prestigious employee awards
Bingham Memorial Hospital has named Michelle Sanders as its Employee of the Year for 2018 and Brandon Shortman as the recipient of its prestigious 2018 Servant’s Heart of the Year award.
Sanders is a biller with the hospital’s patient financial services team and has been a full-time employee at Bingham Memorial since 2008, a hospital news release said. Shortman has worked at the hospital for more than 13 years as a registered nurse.
All Bingham Memorial employees had the opportunity to nominate someone for Employee of the Year. Sanders’ peers chose her “because they greatly respect her and wanted to recognize the extraordinary contributions she made throughout 2018,” the release said.
“Michelle exemplifies an employee that everyone would love to work with,” co-worker Alycia Fessler said in the release. “She is always willing to help anyone even when she isn’t asked to do so. ... She will do everything she can to try to fix a problem or make a change on a system that helps her team and makes work a little easier.”
Additionally, Bingham Memorial Hospital honors three team members each month with the Servant’s Heart award. It is given to employees, physicians, and volunteers who are nominated by their peers for going above and beyond to deliver “extraordinary care” that “positively impacts” the hospital’s patients. Every year the hospital recognizes one employee who “truly exemplifies what it means to have a Servant’s Heart,” the release said. This year, Shortman was honored due to his dedication to the hospital’s patients and employees.
“Brandon brings a tremendous amount of joy and light to our patients and employees on a daily basis,” Jake Erickson, hospital CEO, said in the release. “... He truly an extraordinary human being whose work and countless acts of kindness are fundamental in shaping the culture of compassionate and loving care at Bingham Memorial.”