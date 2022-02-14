Lientz named assistant VP of alumni relations at University of IdahoAmy Lientz will join the University of Idaho as assistant vice president for alumni relations, effective April 11.
Lientz will lead the Office of Alumni Relations and administer the U of I Alumni Association, which has more than 111,000 members worldwide, a U of I news release said.
She replaces Kathy Barnard, who retired in December.
Lientz has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, including project management, strategic planning, public affairs and public policy, the release said. Lientz is currently senior director of supply chain energy programs for Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory. The north Idaho native earned a master’s degree in industrial technology from U of I.
“I believe in education; I believe in our students, and I believe in the goals of the university,” Lientz said in the release. “This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of that and I’m driven to inspire alumni and others to be part of that, too.”
“Throughout her career, Amy has focused on bringing people together to reach shared goals,” said U of I President Scott Green in the release. “She’s a Vandal through and through, and her varied experience will benefit the worldwide Vandal Family and the state of Idaho.”
GAIN Director King named Oppenheimer FellowChristine King, the director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN), which is led by Idaho National Laboratory, is one of 33 fellows for the Oppenheimer Science and Energy Leadership Program.
Through site visits, the fellows will “engage with senior lab leaders, DOE officials and stakeholders to achieve an understanding of the national labs and their unique capabilities, challenges and opportunities. A focus of the program is sharing unique insights on ways to improve DOE’s national laboratory system through strategic ‘think pieces,’ published articles offering insights and analysis beyond the facts,” an INL news release said.
As an Oppenheimer fellow, King joins professionals representing all 17 national laboratories. She is the only one affiliated with INL, the release said.
“I am excited how this forum creates the chance to hear unvarnished advice and insight,” King said in the release. “I am also excited about the prospect of working with other labs to explore our capabilities beyond nuclear energy and think more broadly about a transition to a clean-energy future.”
The “highly competitive” fellowship was established in 2017, the release said. It is named after Robert Oppenheimer, director of Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project. Lab directors nominate candidates who are then reviewed by an advisory panel of former lab directors and senior DOE officials prior to selection by the National Laboratory Directors’ Council.
King’s fellowship commitments, which include a capstone project, are in addition to her leadership role at GAIN, where she works to accelerate the commercialization of new reactor designs and supports technologies to improve nuclear power plant performance, the release said.
GAIN serves the nuclear energy community by helping developers gain access to the national laboratory system’s world-class capabilities, the release said. King said in the release that the fellowship program will help her connect developers to the specific expertise they need from the national labs.