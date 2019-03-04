Lt. Gov. McGeachin joins CTE Foundation board
Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has agreed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Career & Technical Education Foundation, according to a press release.
The Foundation, established in 1983, is a nonprofit corporation that works with industry and other partners to raise private dollars to add to state and federal dollars used to fund CTE programs throughout Idaho.
“I’m thrilled to join the Idaho Career Technical Education Foundation during the 100th anniversary of CTE in Idaho,” Lt. Gov. McGeachin said. “I look forward to working with the foundation to assure success for the next 100 years.”
ICTE Board Chairman Dr. Harold Nevill says the Lt. Governor’s presence on the board will benefit the program. “Lt. Governor McGeachin has been a champion of workforce development for years, and since ICTEF is committed to stimulating and promoting quality career and technical education to fill the needs of Idaho’s growing workforce, her experience is a great fit for our mission.”
Governor Brad Little recently declared February CTE month in Idaho. To learn more about the Idaho Career & Technical Education Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at idctef.org.